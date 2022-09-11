Woodline Partners LP Acquires 136,915 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,915 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $40,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,743,000 after buying an additional 114,753 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insider Activity

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of A stock opened at $137.63 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $179.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.02. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.