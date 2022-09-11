Woodline Partners LP Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 208,560 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.64% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $32,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $29.78 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

