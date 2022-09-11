Woodline Partners LP Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 507,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

