Woodline Partners LP Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,517 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $52,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 332,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 60,199 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $13,396,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

