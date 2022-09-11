Woodline Partners LP Sells 758,154 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758,154 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology makes up about 0.7% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 1.53% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $43,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.52 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $863.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

