Xaya (CHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,516.00

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $13,516.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Xaya

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

