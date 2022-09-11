Xeno Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.22 Million (XNO)

Xeno Token (XNO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Xeno Token has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and $8.22 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,671.23 or 1.00182442 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036814 BTC.

Xeno Token Coin Profile

Xeno Token (CRYPTO:XNO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. The official website for Xeno Token is xno.live. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub.

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades.”

