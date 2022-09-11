Xn LP Purchases 1,005,396 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xn LP raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 343.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005,396 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for 8.9% of Xn LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Xn LP owned about 1.39% of Elastic worth $115,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.85.

Elastic stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

