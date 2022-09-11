Xn LP Purchases Shares of 367,935 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Xn LP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 367,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,224,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.6% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

