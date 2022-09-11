XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $102.75 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $102.75 million and $660,328.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075551 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.