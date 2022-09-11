YF Link (YFL) Hits Market Cap of $458,070.16

YF Link (YFL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. YF Link has a market capitalization of $458,070.16 and $4.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.40 or 0.00038835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,696.77 or 1.00308111 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036698 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (YFL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YF Link’s total supply is 57,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,532 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io/#.

Buying and Selling YF Link

According to CryptoCompare, “YF Link is a community DeFi project built around the decentralized exchange Linkswap as a hub and bridge for community DeFi projects. YFL is the governance token for the YF Link Decentalized Autonomous Organization (DAO). The token can be used to vote in the DAO and to receive cash flows from the fees generated by the ecosystem. The ecosystem of YF Link comprises multiple DeFi products, each designed to generate revenue for YFL token stakers and to synergize with the rest of the ecosystem. Of all the products, three of the most significant are: • Linkswap – a decentralized exchange. • Linkpad – a community owned VC fund. • Sprout – a presale launchpad for new DeFi projects. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

