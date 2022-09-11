YooShi Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. YooShi has a market capitalization of $40.38 million and approximately $490,625.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002093 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000442 BTC.

YooShi (CRYPTO:YOOSHI) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2021. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YooShi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

