Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Zalando Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ZAL opened at €22.97 ($23.44) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($50.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.27.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

