Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Boosted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $36,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Motco purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $114.50 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

