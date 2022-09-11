ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of ZIMV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,806. ZimVie has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.38.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ZimVie will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Featured Stories

