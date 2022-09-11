Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZVO opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.53.
About Zovio
