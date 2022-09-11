Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $33.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.63.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

