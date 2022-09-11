Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $33.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
