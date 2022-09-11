Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after purchasing an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. 4,790,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,170. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.