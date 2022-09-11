Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $13,098,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intel by 52.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,617,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 901,509 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 62.1% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 15.1% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 120,489 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. 34,081,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,248,586. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

