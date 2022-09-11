Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,431,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,574,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. 1,035,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

