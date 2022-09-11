Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,915 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 2.1% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned about 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.56. 1,456,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.39.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

