ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004657 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $43,487.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,721.23 or 0.99826003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00036616 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD (CRYPTO:ZUSD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2019. ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. The official website for ZUSD is stablecoin.z.com/zusd. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

