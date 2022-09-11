ZYX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,017.00 (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ZYX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZYX has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZYX alerts:

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blue Baikal (BBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZYX Profile

ZYX (CRYPTO:ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. The official website for ZYX is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZYX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZYX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZYX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZYX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.