100,000 Shares in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.24% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCSA. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,372. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

