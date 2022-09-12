1,023,000 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Purchased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,023,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,000. International Seaways makes up about 1.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 2.06% of International Seaways as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,942. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Seaways Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

INSW stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $32.26. 10,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,087. International Seaways, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.03.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

