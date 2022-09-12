11 Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

11 Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 9.0% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.
Insider Activity
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,447. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.54. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
Featured Articles
