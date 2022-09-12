11 Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

11 Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,545 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for about 5.8% of 11 Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. 11 Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.97.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.34. 30,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.92 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.