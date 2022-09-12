13D Management LLC Buys Shares of 199,150 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,835,000. Mercury Systems makes up about 4.9% of 13D Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Mercury Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 249.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.97. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

In other Mercury Systems news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,456.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $776,637. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

