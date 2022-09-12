13D Management LLC Sells 24,301 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

13D Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,301 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC owned about 0.27% of AppHarvest worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPH. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Trading Down 0.7 %

APPH traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. 11,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $288.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.52. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 1,256.15%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President David J. Lee sold 43,533 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $164,554.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,243,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,048.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

