13D Management LLC Sells 24,306 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

13D Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 275,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. Pediatrix Medical Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. 13D Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,217,000 after buying an additional 1,292,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 4,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile



Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

