13D Management LLC Sells 34,772 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

13D Management LLC lowered its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,772 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International makes up about 3.2% of 13D Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Papa John’s International worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after acquiring an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global cut Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

PZZA traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,171. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

