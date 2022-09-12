13D Management LLC Sells 49,750 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

13D Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,750 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.7% of 13D Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 13D Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,377,000 after purchasing an additional 418,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,288,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,295. The company has a current ratio of 26.52, a quick ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,839 shares of company stock worth $1,620,013. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

