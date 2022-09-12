140,000 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Purchased by Divisadero Street Capital Management LP

Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000. Beauty Health makes up about 2.0% of Divisadero Street Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ SKIN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.49. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.59.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

