15,101 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,028,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,673,000 after buying an additional 120,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.51. 16,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,928. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $101.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

