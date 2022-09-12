1607 Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,705 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,077.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,419. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

