1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,990 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.3% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MBS ETF worth $56,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,146. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.