1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $30.09 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,273 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust makes up about 1.8% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $30,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 211,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,191. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $12.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

