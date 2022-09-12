1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 3.18% of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 644,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.22. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,580. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

