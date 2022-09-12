1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2,290.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,893 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,501. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.