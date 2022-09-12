1607 Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,687 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

