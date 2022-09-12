1607 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 673,757 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 673,757 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.75% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 17,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,575. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

