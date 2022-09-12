168,378 Shares in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Bought by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.48% of Concord Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Concord Acquisition by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Concord Acquisition alerts:

Concord Acquisition Stock Performance

CND stock remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,252. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Concord Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Company Profile

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.