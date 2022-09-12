1,718 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,622 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after purchasing an additional 927,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

FANG traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.08. The company had a trading volume of 36,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

