1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,175,289 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,925,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175,289 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $206,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $94.09. 284,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,877,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

