1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,775,915 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6,085.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of Block worth $241,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Block by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $55,302.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 360,812 shares of company stock valued at $25,586,153. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Block from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Block from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.11. 124,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,197,602. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $270.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

