1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 400,756 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,008,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,756 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $184,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SJR traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $26.64. 1,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 69.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also

