1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $336.42 Million Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,636 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.83% of Manulife Financial worth $336,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

MFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,792. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.