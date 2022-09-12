1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,262,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.0% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.66% of Waste Connections worth $588,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $575,800,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after buying an additional 1,766,471 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 567,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,360,000 after purchasing an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.70. 24,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $147.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

