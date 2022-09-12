1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 28,956 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,053,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for about 1.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $894,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,705,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.42. 24,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

