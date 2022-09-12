1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,355,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $264,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,490. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

